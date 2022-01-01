Go
BWP

70 Weibel Ave

70 Weibel Ave

Popular Items

BWP Mac & Cheese$14.99
seasoned cheese blend, pepperjack, cheddar cheese sauce, toasted bread crumbs
Sm House Salad$6.99
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion
Chicken Fingers$10.99
Choice of dipping sauce
Nachos$12.99
seasoned cheese blend, onion, tomato, olive, lettuce, jalepeno, salsa, sour cream
Pepperoni Pizza$13.99
Jumbo Wings
Voted Best Wings in Saratoga
Cheese Pizza$11.99
BWP Burger$13.99
LTO, BWP sauce on the side
Boneless Wings$11.99
Breaded chicken breast tossed in your choice of sauce
Bourbon BBQ Burger$15.99
cheddar cheese, bacon, onion ring, bourbon BBQ glaze
Location

Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
