Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Columbia
  • /
  • By the Fire Pizza - 6169 st andrews rd ste 110
Main picView gallery

By the Fire Pizza - 6169 st andrews rd ste 110

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

6169 st andrews rd ste 110

columbia, SC 29212

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

6169 st andrews rd ste 110, columbia SC 29212

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia - Columbia,SC
orange starNo Reviews
410 Columbiana Drive Columbia, SC 29212
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Harbison/Irmo
orange starNo Reviews
378 Columbiana Drive Columbia, SC 29212
View restaurantnext
Rica - 581 Corley Mill Rd
orange starNo Reviews
581 Corley Mill Rd Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Inakaya Watanabe
orange starNo Reviews
655 St Andrews Rd Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
A Fuego 100x35 - 7320 Broad River Road Suite N
orange starNo Reviews
7320 Broad River Road Suite N Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
Tati's Island Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
3601 Broad River Rd. Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Columbia SC
orange star4.6 • 1,523
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near columbia

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

By the Fire Pizza - 6169 st andrews rd ste 110

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston