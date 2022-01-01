By the Fire Pizza - 6169 st andrews rd ste 110
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
6169 st andrews rd ste 110, columbia SC 29212
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia - Columbia,SC
No Reviews
410 Columbiana Drive Columbia, SC 29212
View restaurant
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Harbison/Irmo
No Reviews
378 Columbiana Drive Columbia, SC 29212
View restaurant
A Fuego 100x35 - 7320 Broad River Road Suite N
No Reviews
7320 Broad River Road Suite N Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in columbia
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurant