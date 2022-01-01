Go
Toast

Byblos Restaurant | Elmwood

Mediterranean Grill

1000 S. Clearview Parkway Suite 1016

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FETA CHEESE FINGERS$12.00
feta, monterey jack, cream cheese, served with pepper jelly
DIET COKE$2.75
SPANAKOPITA$11.00
spinach, onions, & feta cheese, baked in phyllo
See full menu

Location

1000 S. Clearview Parkway Suite 1016

Harahan LA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lit Pizza

No reviews yet

Calling all pizza lovers - the bold, the daring, the artists who dream of crafting the perfect pizza - we’re serving up something special just for you! Always fresh. Always blast-fired.
Whether you want to put a new spin on an old classic or embrace our endless flavor combinations, you can customize your pizza and watch it come to life right before your eyes.
We’re ready to change the way you experience pizza... so get creative, explore the possibilities and rediscover pizza with a unique experience that is fast, flavorful and personalized - just for you!

Sunny Side Up

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston