Go
Toast

Byrdie's Rotisserie

Delicious rotisserie chicken like you've never had it before! Order it whole, halved, quartered! We have salads, bowls, sandwiches, & combos. Choose from a variety of sides--brussel sprout, cauliflower, carrot, sweet potato, french fries and more!

CHICKEN

8030 W 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)

Popular Items

SWEET POTATO$4.50
Roasted with Byrdie's potato seasoning! Portion size feeds one person.
BRUSSELS SPROUT$6.00
Roasted with garlic oil & parmesan! Portion size feeds one person.
SOUTHWESTERN BOWL$17.50
Wild rice, greens or both, rotisserie chicken, street corn, sweet potato, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, chipotle sauce. Byrdie's chickens are always cage-free and never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘
1/2 CHICKEN$16.50
Includes 2 complimentary sauces! Byrdie's chickens are always cage-free and never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘
1/4 CHICKEN COMBO$21.75
Comes with 2 sides, 1 sauce & drink! Byrdie's chickens are always cage-free and never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘
BROCCOLINI$6.00
Roasted with garlic oil & toasted almonds! Portion size feeds one person.
BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL$17.50
Fully customize a rotisserie chicken bowl to your liking! Byrdie's chickens are always cage-free and never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘
WHOLE CHICKEN COMBO$43.75
Comes with 4 sides & 3 sauces! Byrdie's chickens are always cage-free and never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘
WHOLE CHICKEN$26.00
Includes 3 complimentary sauces! Byrdie's chickens are always cage-free and never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘
TRUFFLED MAC & CHEESE$4.50
Five-cheese, toasted bread crumb, green onion. Portion size feeds one person.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8030 W 3rd St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ghisallo

No reviews yet

Ocean Park Pizzeria

Piccolo Santa Monica

No reviews yet

Reviving and old Westside favorite! Chef Antonio Mure is back at it with Piccolo.

Milo SRO

No reviews yet

We're the little sister to Milo & Olive and a "standing room only" pizza parlor, specializing in New York-Style, Gluten-Free and Sicilian Pizzas, whole and by-the-slice. Everything is made with really great ingredients, like 100% organic flour and tomatoes, non-GMO mozzarella, sustainably-sourced artisan meats and only organic veggies from local farmers. We've also got Calzones, Fresh Salads, Mini Garlic Knots and more!

The Penmar

No reviews yet

Delicious food. Fun vibes. Gorgeous sunset.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston