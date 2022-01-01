Byrds Hot Chicken - Algonquin
Comfort Food with California Cool
1748 S Randall Rd.
Popular Items
Location
1748 S Randall Rd.
Algonquin IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0264
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Tap House Grill Algonquin
Addictive Food and Creative Brews
Montarra Grill
A hidden gem of the Northwest Suburbs. Come enjoy downtown dining without the drive!
SYRUP
At SYRUP our goal is to provide you with an elevated breakfast and lunch experience. Throughout our menu you'll find quality ingredients like cage free eggs, Tillamook Cheddar, local Butcher On the Block meats and made from scratch syrups.