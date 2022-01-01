Go
Toast

Byrd's Royal Deli

We Treat Every Customer Like Royalty

1754 Lee rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

6pc TENDER COMBO$12.89
8pc TENDER COMBO$14.99
See full menu

Location

1754 Lee rd

Lithia Springs GA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Olive Tree

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tokyo Express

No reviews yet

Japanese restaurant sushi and hibachi

Joe's Gourmet Fish & Chicken

No reviews yet

Everyday is a Festival!

Tubby's Tavern on 92

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston