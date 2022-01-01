Byron Center restaurants you'll love

Byron Center restaurants
Toast
  • Byron Center

Byron Center's top cuisines

Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Must-try Byron Center restaurants

Alebird Taphouse and Brewery image

 

Alebird Taphouse and Brewery

2619 84th Street, Byron Center

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Root Grain Bowl$14.00
Brown rice, barley and farro blend topped with roasted beets, carrots, parsnips, goat cheese, arugula and red wine vinaigrette
The ThunderBird$13.00
Fried or grilled beer brined chicken breast dipped in house hot sauce, with dill pickle spread and fresh jalapeños
Kids Burger$7.00
6oz patty with or without cheese on white bread bun. Served medium well. Choice of side included.
More about Alebird Taphouse and Brewery
Boardwalk Subs image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boardwalk Subs

8233 Byron Center, Byron Center

Avg 4.4 (196 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole #17 Roast Beef, Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese$11.09
Bag Of Chips$1.59
Whole #10 Turkey & Cheese$9.79
More about Boardwalk Subs
Restaurant banner

 

5 Lakes Brew Pub

350 84th Street, SW, Suite 480, Byron Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about 5 Lakes Brew Pub
84th Street Pub & Grille image

 

84th Street Pub & Grille

8282 Pfeiffer Farms Dr SW, Byron Center

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Dip$11.99
Roast beef, topped with Swiss cheese, on an Italian bun. Served with our Au Jus for dipping.
Pulled Pork$10.99
Slow cooked BBQ pulled pork, topped with pickles, on a brioche bun
Club Wrap$10.99
A combination of bacon, ham, turkey, shredded cheese, lettuce,
More about 84th Street Pub & Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Mannies Pizza - Otsego

530 76TH ST SW STE500, BYRON CENTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mannies Pizza - Otsego
