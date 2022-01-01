Byron Center restaurants you'll love
Alebird Taphouse and Brewery
2619 84th Street, Byron Center
|Popular items
|Roasted Root Grain Bowl
|$14.00
Brown rice, barley and farro blend topped with roasted beets, carrots, parsnips, goat cheese, arugula and red wine vinaigrette
|The ThunderBird
|$13.00
Fried or grilled beer brined chicken breast dipped in house hot sauce, with dill pickle spread and fresh jalapeños
|Kids Burger
|$7.00
6oz patty with or without cheese on white bread bun. Served medium well. Choice of side included.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boardwalk Subs
8233 Byron Center, Byron Center
|Popular items
|Whole #17 Roast Beef, Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese
|$11.09
|Bag Of Chips
|$1.59
|Whole #10 Turkey & Cheese
|$9.79
84th Street Pub & Grille
8282 Pfeiffer Farms Dr SW, Byron Center
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$11.99
Roast beef, topped with Swiss cheese, on an Italian bun. Served with our Au Jus for dipping.
|Pulled Pork
|$10.99
Slow cooked BBQ pulled pork, topped with pickles, on a brioche bun
|Club Wrap
|$10.99
A combination of bacon, ham, turkey, shredded cheese, lettuce,
Mannies Pizza - Otsego
530 76TH ST SW STE500, BYRON CENTER