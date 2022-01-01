Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Byron Center
/
Byron Center
/
Cake
Byron Center restaurants that serve cake
Alebird Taphouse and Brewery
2619 84th Street, Byron Center
No reviews yet
Chocolate cake
$7.00
Chocolate Bundt cake with cream cheese swirl and chocolate frosting
More about Alebird Taphouse and Brewery
Byron Family Restaurant
2527 84th Street SW, Byron Center
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$4.49
More about Byron Family Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Byron Center
Chicken Salad
French Fries
Greek Salad
Chef Salad
Salad Wrap
More near Byron Center to explore
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Holland
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Wyoming
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Jenison
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Ada
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Coopersville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Lowell
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(50 restaurants)
Muskegon
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(373 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(607 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston