Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Byron Center

Go
Byron Center restaurants
Toast

Byron Center restaurants that serve chicken wraps

84th Street Pub & Grille image

 

84th Street Pub & Grille

8282 Pfeiffer Farms Dr SW, Byron Center

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$10.99
Grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken breast or crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
More about 84th Street Pub & Grille
Consumer pic

 

Byron Family Restaurant

2527 84th Street SW, Byron Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Wrap$8.99
Cripsy chicken tender pieces layered with lettuce, tomato, and mayo in your choice of wrap.
More about Byron Family Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Byron Center

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Pretzels

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Map

More near Byron Center to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston