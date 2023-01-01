Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Byron Center

Byron Center restaurants
Byron Center restaurants that serve coleslaw

Alebird Taphouse and Brewery image

 

Alebird Taphouse and Brewery

2619 84th Street, Byron Center

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.00
House made slaw with power blend greens
GF V
More about Alebird Taphouse and Brewery
Consumer pic

 

Byron Family Restaurant

2527 84th Street SW, Byron Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 lb. Coleslaw$3.99
More about Byron Family Restaurant

