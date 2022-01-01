Go
Bytes Fusion Grill

MIXTURE OF DIFFERENT CUISINE OF FRESH HOMEMADE FOOD.
MADE TO ORDER & MADE WITH LOVE!
LET'S GET BACK TO BASICS!

5656 State St

Popular Items

BYTESADILLA$12.99
MADE WITH HOMEMADE BREAD. SIDE OF LETTUCE, LIME, GUACAMOLE & SOUR CREAM.
RICE BOWL (Amazing 10)$11.99
Rice bowl has bed of Rice top with Beans, Proteins, Toppings and Sauces. Pick one of the Amazing 10...
PAKORA (Vegan)$5.99
Made with chickpea batter, Potato, Onion, Spinach and herbs & spices. Side of sauce.
FRIES (Vegan)$2.99
Our famous fries !!!
BUILD YOUR OWN!$11.99
OUR LEGACY "BUILD YOUR OWN" HAS A FREEDOM TO BUILT YOUR WAY...
SHAWARMA WRAP$11.99
Feta cheese, vinegar & herb veggies, lettuce, tomato, white & garlic sauces- wrapped into homemade pita bread with side of fries.
CURRY FRIES$11.99
Fries, chickpea beans, cilantro, lime, cheese blend, queso sauce, garlic sauce, creamy green sauce, and your choice of protein.
NAAN (Vegan)$2.79
Made to order NAAN, made with fresh dairy free homemade dough.
FLATBREADS$10.99
Made to order with fresh dough, cheese, choose from regular or garlic crust.
PUFFS$5.99
Our famous PUFFS made with fresh dough, cheese, and your choice of filling. Comes with 1 dipping sauce. Can MIX & MATCH types.
Location

5656 State St

Saginaw MI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
