Splitsville and Howl at the Moon with Top Golf Swing Suites

Splitsville Luxury Lanes™ | Howl at the Moon | Topgolf Swing Suites is a rare combination of upscale and nostalgic feel. With 12 luxury lanes, 3 Topgolf Swing Suite bays and ample indoor and outdoor seating, Splitsville Luxury Lanes™ | Howl at the Moon | Topgolf Swing Suites is an energetic yet comfortable atmosphere that can handle parties from 8 to 800. Howl at the Moon provides a high-energy live entertainment experience every Friday and Saturday. Howl at the Moon’s unique live music show is centered around a party with dance hits performed on pianos, guitars, drums and more to create a non-stop atmosphere.

