Toast

Bytes

Serving all of Patriot Place from our home inside the Helix eSports gaming center!

23 Patriot Place

Popular Items

5 pc Wings$6.25
Pepp-N-Rollie$7.50
Home-made dough stuffed with pepperoni & mozzarella - Stoner style! Served with marinara.
Traditional Pizza
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
20 pc Wings$22.50
10 pc Wings$12.75
1 Cookie$1.00
Half Baked Cookies$6.25
Six warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookies cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Cheese Stix Large$8.50
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough.
Cheese Stix Small$6.25
14" 2 topping for 8.99$8.99
Location

Foxborough MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:01 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:01 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:01 pm
