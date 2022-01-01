Go
Bywater Brew Pub

Bywater Brew Pub is a full-scale Brewery and a full-service Bar and Restaurant serving Cajun / Vietnamese / Gastropub fare

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

3000 Royal St

Avg 4.9 (94 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegan Phorrito$13.00
Fried or grilled tofu, grilled vegetables, rice noodles, onions, scallions, basil, cilantro, sriracha, hoisin, wrapped in a hot tortilla with a side of basil emulsion for dipping.
Tofu Burger$11.00
Grilled or Fried marinated tofu patty, kewpie mayo, lettuce, tomato, house dill pickles, thai basil emulsion on house-made brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.
side of fries$5.00
seasoned French fries
side chili bamboo slaw$6.00
Shredded cabbage, carrots, pickled bamboo shoots, red onions, honey-chili-lime nuoc cham syrup
Steak Lettuce Wraps$17.00
Sliced Wagyu skirt steak, pickled carrots, crispy rice noodles, fresh herbs, Thai basil sauce, iceburg lettuce (GF)
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Charred brussels, honey-chili-lime drizzle, cilantro and crispy fried shallots. (Vegan) (GF)
Ca Ri Chay$16.00
Vietnamese yellow curry: carrots, potatoes & seasonal vegetables, crispy rice noodle nest. (Vegan) (GF)
Mien Bo$14.00
Clear Glass noodles, beef brisket, pho broth, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms, soft-boiled egg, fried shallots (GF)
Phorrito$14.00
Tender brisket, rice noodles, onions, scallions, basil, jalapeno, cilantro, sriracha & hoisin wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of beef pho broth gravy
Royal with Cheese$12.00
Grilled 1/4 lb. all beef patty, cheddar, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, kewpie mayo on house-made brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.
Location

New Orleans LA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

