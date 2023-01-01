Go
Banner picView gallery

C and G Grab N Go - 6932 Davis Hwy

Open today 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

6932 Davis Hwy

Grand Ledge, MI 48837

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

6932 Davis Hwy, Grand Ledge MI 48837

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tony M's Restaurant & Banquet Center
orange star4.3 • 1,144
3420 S Creyts Rd Lansing, MI 48917
View restaurantnext
Slice by Saddleback - West Lansing - 644 Migaldi Ln
orange starNo Reviews
644 Migaldi Ln Lansing, MI 48917
View restaurantnext
Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc. -
orange starNo Reviews
11665 W. Jolly Rd. Lansing, MI 48911
View restaurantnext
Crossroads BBQ - Grand Ledge - 508 S Clinton St
orange starNo Reviews
508 S Clinton St Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View restaurantnext
Château Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1701 South Waverly Road Lansing, MI 48917
View restaurantnext
Crossroads BBQ - Lansing
orange starNo Reviews
5558 W Saginaw Highway Lansing, MI 48917
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Grand Ledge

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

C and G Grab N Go - 6932 Davis Hwy

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston