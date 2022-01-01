Go
C Bar

C Bar is a casual neighborhood bar on Portland’s lower eastside since 2002. We offer a relaxing atmosphere, honest comfort food with a culinary twist. Great Handcrafted cocktails using locally distilled spirits and 20 rotating taps. Your Community Bar!

HAMBURGERS

2880 SE Gladstone St • $$

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)

Popular Items

Chef Burger & Fries$14.00
Piedmont ground beef, chevre, bacon, apple jam, arugula, red onion, tomato, aioli*, served medium rare, on a potato bun.
Absolutely no modifications!
C Bar Burger$11.00
Chef Burger$12.00
Classic American & Fries$12.00
Piedmont ground beef with lettuce, pickles,
American cheese, and burger sauce*
on a potato bun.
Buffalo Cauliflower$8.00
Nashville Hot Chicken$12.00
10 Wings$11.00
Draper Valley farms chicken with house made buffalo glaze. Served with blue cheese or ranch.
Burger and Fries$12.00
Piedmont ground beef, lettuce, red onion, tomato, aioli*, Dijon, on a potato bun,
choice of cheese.
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2880 SE Gladstone St

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

