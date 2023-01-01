Go
A map showing the location of C & H Hawaiian Grill - Harker Heights - 200 Commercial DrView gallery

C & H Hawaiian Grill - Harker Heights - 200 Commercial Dr

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

200 Commercial Dr

Harker Heights, TX 76548

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

200 Commercial Dr, Harker Heights TX 76548

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Homemadebymadeline
orange starNo Reviews
700E Knights Way Rd Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Bite the Bagel - Harker Heights - 480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300
orange starNo Reviews
480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Acropolis Greek Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
360 West Central Texas Expressway , #206 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Palmeras Restaurant - 201 E Central Texas Expy #1460
orange starNo Reviews
201 E Central Texas Expy #1460 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Papa's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
302 Millers Crossing, #14 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Arepitas
orange star5.0 • 845
440 E Central Texas Expy Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Harker Heights

Arepitas
orange star5.0 • 845
440 E Central Texas Expy Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Harker Heights

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Belton

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Temple

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

C & H Hawaiian Grill - Harker Heights - 200 Commercial Dr

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston