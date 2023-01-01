C & H Hawaiian Grill - The Colony - 5000 Main St, Suite 314
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Location
5000 Main St, Suite 314, The Colony TX 75036
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
LSA Burger - The Colony - Correct Location - 4545 Destination Drive
No Reviews
4545 Destination Drive The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant
Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St
No Reviews
4181 Main St The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant