Go
Consumer picView gallery

C. King & Co. Cafe - 101 W Michigan Ave

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

101 West Michigan Avenue

Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

101 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti MI 48197

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Rock Barbecue
orange star4.2 • 929
207 W Michigan Ave Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Cultivate Coffee & Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
307 North River Street Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext
Bellflower Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 128
209 Pearl St Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Vegano Italiano - 530 N Huron St
orange starNo Reviews
530 N Huron St Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Corner Brewery - Corner Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
720 Norris St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext
Sidetrack Bar and Grill - 56 E. Cross St
orange star4.4 • 7,331
56 E. Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ypsilanti

Sidetrack Bar and Grill - 56 E. Cross St
orange star4.4 • 7,331
56 E. Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext
The Wurst Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,902
705 W Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Got Burger!
orange star4.2 • 1,833
301 West Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Red Rock Barbecue
orange star4.2 • 929
207 W Michigan Ave Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Blazin' Burgers - 2593 Ellsworth Rd
orange star4.6 • 912
2593 Ellsworth Rd Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
MAIZ Mexican Cantina
orange star4.0 • 860
36 East Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Ypsilanti

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (88 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

C. King & Co. Cafe - 101 W Michigan Ave

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston