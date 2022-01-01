Go
Toast

C & M Cafe

A Palms HOT SPOT that serves breakfast all day, every day! Named after the chef/owners two children, nicknamed “The Chicken” and “The
Monkey,” who lend their nick-monikers to her
restaurant-marketplace, C & M Café. To describe it, is to describe your darkest, most sensuous food fantasies. A lava lamp twist on classic American diner food that is sure to stomp any and all food cravings into sweet/salty/fatty/savory submission. Don't worry, we've got your healthy, light and veggie options too!!!

10640 Woodbine St. suite 103

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Eggsential Breakfast Sandwich$7.25
Organic sourdough bread, organic egg, havarti cheese, light mayonnaise. choice of: Beelers all natural bacon, sausage, ham, house chorizo, pastrami or avocado
Pork Belly Burrito$12.95
Seared pork belly, brown rice, cabbage, kale, red onion, organic over easy egg, crispy hashbrown, chili aioli, salsa verde, avocado, choice of tortilla or bowl.
Fabulous Disaster (Copy)$14.95
House tuna salad, havarti cheese and avocado on organic sourdough bread, pressed.
Veggie Burrito$12.95
Portobello mushrooms, kale, spinach, brown rice, scrambled organic egg, pesto (no nuts), farmers cheese, cabbage and avocado served in a tortilla or bowl.
B.A.M.$11.50
Cinnamon roll french toast sandwich with organic egg, applewood smoked bacon, sausage, cream cheese, maple syrup on the side.
Chorizo Burrito$12.95
House Mexican chorizo scrambled with organic eggs, crispy potatoes, red onion, jalepeno, chili aioli, cabbage and avocado in a flour tortilla, gluten free bowl also available
Don't Risk It Brisket$12.95
18 hr braised brisket, cheesy eggs, hashbrowns, cabbage, chili aoili, red onion, avocado.
Only The Chosen$9.50
Everything bagel, house cured salmon, lemon caper cream cheese, roasted tomato, red onion, arugula, avocado
Enjoy Guys!$11.50
Grass fed beef patty, bacon, provolone, crispy hash browns, over easy organic egg, red onion, avocado, dijon aioli, orgnaic brioche bun.
Latte$4.50
Make it your way
See full menu

Location

10640 Woodbine St. suite 103

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

No reviews yet

Good Food Good Vibes Good Laughs and Good Day!

The Doughroom

No reviews yet

Located in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles, The Doughroom is a local pizzeria serving craft beer, artisanal wine, and rustic food made with local and seasonal ingredients.

Zooies - Palms

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Culver city taco and torta joint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston