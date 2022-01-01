Go
C.R. Chicks - Abacoa

It's not just a restaurant, it's an attitude!!

5440 Military Trail, Suite 1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smokey (No Chicken)$7.00
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
House Salad$5.25
Honey Mustard Dressing
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
Smokey$14.20
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
Chicken House Salad$10.25
Honey Mustard Dressing, 1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
1/4 Chicken White, 2 Sides$9.40
1/2 Chicken, 2 Sides$11.40
Butter Penne Pasta$3.50
Location

5440 Military Trail, Suite 1

Jupiter FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
