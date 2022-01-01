Go
C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd.

It's not just a restaurant, it's an attitude!!

4234 Northlake Boulevard

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread$11.60
Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread.
Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
Mac & Cheese$7.25
Corkscrew Pasta, 4 cheeses and a hint of bacon
Souffle Cup of Mushroom Cream Gravy$0.50
Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Chicken Salad Plate$10.35
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$1.35
Caesar Salad$5.25
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
Caesar Salad$5.45
Chocolate Banana Cream Pie$3.50
Chicken House Salad$10.25
Honey Mustard Dressing, 1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
Location

4234 Northlake Boulevard

Palm Beach Gardens FL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

