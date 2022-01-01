Go
C.R. Chicks - Palm Springs

It's not just a restaurant, it's an attitude!!

1718 South Congress Avenue

Popular Items

1/4 Chicken Dark, 2 Sides$8.40
1/4 Chicken White, 2 Sides$9.40
Smokey$14.20
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
Smokey (No Chicken)$7.00
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread$11.60
Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread.
Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Family Dinner$20.25
Whole Chicken, 2 Large Sides
1/2 Chicken, 2 Sides$11.40
Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.25
1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
Location

1718 South Congress Avenue

Palm Springs FL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
