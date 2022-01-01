Go
Toast
  • /
  • Jupiter
  • /
  • C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd.

C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd.

It's not just a restaurant, it's an attitude!!

6779 West Indiantown Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken House Salad$10.25
Honey Mustard Dressing, 1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Smokey (No Chicken)$7.00
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
1/2 Chicken, 2 Sides$11.40
Family Dinner$20.25
Whole Chicken, 2 Large Sides
Butter Penne Pasta$3.50
Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread$11.60
Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread.
Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
Homemade Stick Bread$3.00
Smokey$14.20
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
See full menu

Location

6779 West Indiantown Road

Jupiter FL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Palm Beach Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

No reviews yet

Get ready for the best BBQ in Palm Beach County for the last 30 years.

The Creek Pub and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Golf Club of Jupiter

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston