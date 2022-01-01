Go
C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd.

It's not just a restaurant, it's an attitude!!

2582 PGA Boulevard

Popular Items

Family Dinner$20.25
Whole Chicken, 2 Large Sides
Homemade Stick Bread$3.00
Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Smokey (No Chicken)$7.00
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
Chicken Noodle Soup
Smokey$14.20
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
1/2 Chicken, 2 Sides$11.40
Chicken House Salad$10.25
Honey Mustard Dressing, 1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
1/4 Chicken White, 2 Sides$9.40
Location

2582 PGA Boulevard

Palm Beach Gardens FL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
