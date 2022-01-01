Go
Toast

C R Heroes

Full service, heroes-themed restaurant serving a large variety of American food.

10570 East 96th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$13.00
CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS OR SEASONED GRILLED CHICKEN, COATED IN YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE ON A BED OF FRESH SALAD GREENS. TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, DICED TOMATOES, CRUMBLED BACON, SLICED EGGS AND CROUTONS.
KIDS MINI BURGERS$6.00
WITH AMERICAN CHEESE
CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP$12.50
CHOPPED CHICKEN TENDERS, CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND RANCH
LOVE ME TENDERS$13.00
HAND BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED WITH FRIES AND CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE SUBSTITUTE GRILLED TENDERS AT NO EXTRA $ *GLUTEN FREE TENDERS ARE NOT HAND BREADED
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$13.00
BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS, DEEP FRIED AND DICED ATOP A BED OF CRISP SALAD GREENS, CRUMBLED BACON, TOMATO, CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE AND FRIED ONION RINGS
BYOB BURGER$11.00
PICK A CHEESE: AMERICAN, CHEDDAR-JACK, WHITE AMERICAN, CRUMBLED BLEU CHEESE, MOZZARELLA, SWISS, CHEESE SAUCE OR NO CHEESE. LOAD IT WITH TOPPINGS: MAYO, SPICY GARLIC MAYO, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION OR PICKLES.
1 PRETZEL$3.50
BONELESS WINGS$15.00
HAND BREADED, ALL WHITE MEAT CHICKEN. CHOOSE UP TO TWO SAUCES
HOOSIER DADDY$13.00
HAND BREADED FRIED PORK TENDERLOIN
BASKET OF SOFT PRETZELS$10.00
3 SOFT HOT PRETZELS, CHEESE SAUCE, RANCH
See full menu

Location

10570 East 96th Street

Fishers IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Board and You Custom Charcuterie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Prodigy Burger - Geist

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pho VN Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fishers Test Kitchen

No reviews yet

Fishers Test Kitchen is a restaurant accelerator and incubator. We have three food pods including One Trick Pony, Inspo by Chef Kelsey Murphy, and Gordito's Tacos and Tortas. Our food services the Sun King Brewery dining room.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston