C-Town Wings

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1903 Havemann Rd, • $$

Avg 4.2 (133 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.49
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, tossed in medium wing sauce in a flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with one side.
House Salad$3.49
Side salad made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and cheddar cheese.
Cheese Balls$6.99
Hot pepper cubes served with ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumble, celery, tomato, onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and your favorite wing sauce.
Bone-In Wings
Fresh jumbo chicken wings, deep fried to a golden brown and then coated with your choice of our award winning sauces.
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Coated with crispy Italian seasoned breading and served with marinara sauce.
Deep Fried Pickles
House battered, fresh kosher dill spears. Served with horsey sauce or ranch dressing.
Friday Small Boneless Wing Special$6.99
Small Boneless Wing and Fries
*Only available Fridays until 4pm*
Boneless Wings
Fresh cut chicken breast, hand breaded to order then deep fried and tossed in your choice of our award winning sauces.
Handcut Fries$3.49
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1903 Havemann Rd,

Celina OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

