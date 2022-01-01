C&W Bar
Closed today
No reviews yet
1221 E Walnut
Columbia, MO 65201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
1221 E Walnut, Columbia MO 65201
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Social Room
Restaurant, Bar and Lounge located in Downtown Columbia Mo. You know us for our quirky lounge and nightclub. Now, experience our indulgent, drool-worthy, ever-growing menu at our restaurant.
CJ's Hot Wings
Best Wings In Columbia!
Tropical Liqueurs
Come in and enjoy!
Goldie's Bagels
Modern Jewish bagel shop, bakery & deli