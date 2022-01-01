Go
C&W Bar image

C&W Bar

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

1221 E Walnut

Columbia, MO 65201

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

1221 E Walnut, Columbia MO 65201

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Social Room

No reviews yet

Restaurant, Bar and Lounge located in Downtown Columbia Mo. You know us for our quirky lounge and nightclub. Now, experience our indulgent, drool-worthy, ever-growing menu at our restaurant.

CJ's Hot Wings

No reviews yet

Best Wings In Columbia!

Tropical Liqueurs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Goldie's Bagels

No reviews yet

Modern Jewish bagel shop, bakery & deli

C&W Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston