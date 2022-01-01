Go
Ca'Lucchenzo

Ca'Lucchenzo is a modern, midwestern take on a traditional Italian pasta shop and wine bar.

6030 W North Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (221 reviews)

Prosciutto di Parma DOP$18.00
30 month grand riserva parma ham, creamy stracchino cheese, focaccia
Arancino al Cuore di Fonduta$14.00
fontina fondue filled risotto fritter, warm winter vegetable salad, brown butter vinaigrette
Focaccia della Casa$6.00
served with extra virgin olive oil
6030 W North Ave

Wauwatosa WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
