Ca'Mea Restaurant

214 Warren Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in classic Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and parmesan
Rigatoni Bolognese$22.00
Rigatoni in a beef bolognese sauce
Ravioli Della Casa$22.00
House Made Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli, Pomodoro sauce
Pollo Parmigiana$26.00
Breaded chicken breast, pan fried , fresh mozzarella and pomodoro sauce served over rigatoni
Tiramisu$12.00
Piadina Della Casa -Margherita$16.00
House made Italian flat bread, margherita
Eggplant Parmigiana$24.00
Breaded eggplant, pan fried, fresh mozzarella and pomodoro sauce served over rigatoni
Pollo Piccata$28.00
Boneless chicken breast sauteed in butter, lemon and capers in a white wine sauce
Vegetable of the day$7.00
BREAD$2.50
Warm bread
214 Warren Street

Hudson NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
