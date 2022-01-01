Cabin Break Room
"You can discover more about a person in an hour of play than in a year of conversation." - Plato
So Take a Break & Come Play!
Good Food, Cold Drinks, & Great Company!
GRILL
352 3rd Avenue • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
352 3rd Avenue
Clear Lake WI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Alibi Bar - Amery
Come in and enjoy!
Amery Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Papa's Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Balsam Lake Lodge & Supper Club
Come in and enjoy!