Cabin Break Room

GRILL

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken$2.00
Beef$2.00
Build Your Own$5.25
Monday Burgers$2.00
Bone In$0.65
Boneless$0.65
Cheese Curds$8.95
Welder$7.75
Bacon, Sautéed Jalapeños, Melted Pepperjack & Cream Cheese drizzled with Sweet Chile sauce on Grilled Kaiser Roll
Fish$2.00
Pork$2.00
Seating
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
High Chairs
TV
352 3rd Avenue

Clear Lake WI

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
