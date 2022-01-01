Cabo Baja Tacos & Burritos

Go
Cabo is a restaurant that commits and dedicates to preserve Mexican food recipes as they are made in Mexico so we deliver an authentic flavor to our customers in the U.S.A.
Like in our country, we prepare everything fresh from scratch. In Mexico there is a large availability and easy access to fresh ingredients straight from local farmers, fishermen and even cattle growers. That’s how we learned nothing beats FRESH! And that is something we try to keep here. We search all around to get the freshest ingredients possible so we can deliver exceptional flavor to our customers. That definitely you can taste!

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

4520 Washington Ave. • $

Avg 4.8 (260 reviews)

Popular Items

Camaron Taco$3.95
Grilled Shrimp, Grilled Mozzarella, Cabbage, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Sauce.
Carne Asada Taco$3.95
Grilled Steak, Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole, Mild Salsa.
Baja Taco$3.95
Battered Fish, Onion, Cilantro, Cabbage, Tomato, Chipotle Sauce.
Quesadilla$7.50
Grilled Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream on the side.
Pollo Asado Taco$3.95
Grilled Chiken, Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole, Mild Salsa.
Chicken Chipotle$3.95
Chips & Queso$4.95
Chips & Guacamole$4.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4520 Washington Ave.

Houston TX

Sunday10:00 am - 9:50 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:50 pm
