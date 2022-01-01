Go
Cabo Bob's Burritos

Serving up the best Burritos and Fish Tacos in a stress-free environment using nothing but the freshest ingredients.

13429 N US 183, Suite 100



Popular Items

Chips & Queso Reg$3.99
Just Chips$0.99
Chips & Guacamole Reg$3.99
Brisket Salad$9.99
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Fish Quesadilla$10.99
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.
LG Queso$4.99
Chips & Guacamole Lg$6.99
3 Tortillas$0.99
Pork Salad$7.99
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Large Drink$2.25
Location

13429 N US 183, Suite 100

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

