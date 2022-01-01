Go
Cabo Bob's Burritos

Serving up the best Burritos and Fish Tacos in a stress-free environment using nothing but the freshest ingredients.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak Burrito$9.99
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.
Medium Drink$1.99
Fish Burrito$8.99
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.
Steak Bowl$9.99
Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.
Brisket Burrito$9.99
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.
Chips & Queso Reg$3.99
Large Drink$2.25
Chicken Bowl$8.49
Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.
Chicken Burrito$8.49
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.
Chips & Queso Lg$5.99
Location

500 E Ben White Blvd, Suite D-100

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

