Go
Toast

Cabo Bob's Burritos

Serving up the best Burritos and Fish Tacos in a stress-free environment using nothing but the freshest ingredients.

7849 Shoal Creek Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#5 The Pork Burrito$7.99
Ancho chili tortilla, pork, white rice, black beans, grilled onions & peppers, cheese, cilantro & 66 red sauce
Pork Nachos$9.99
A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.
Fish Quesadilla$10.99
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.
Large Drink$2.25
Mexican Coke$2.99
Steak Nachos$11.99
A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.
Veggie Quesadilla$9.75
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.
Brisket Quesadilla$11.99
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.
Refill$0.99
Topo Chico$2.99
See full menu

Location

7849 Shoal Creek Boulevard

Austin TX

Sunday4:15 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:15 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:15 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:15 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:15 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:15 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:15 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zen Japanese Food Fast

No reviews yet

Serve natural and organic meats, farm to table program..everything made fresh to order teppanyaki style in our scratch kitchen

Jack Allen's Kitchen

No reviews yet

a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders

District Kitchen + Cocktails

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston