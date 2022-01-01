Go
Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke

We have a new online website please follow this link: https://ordering.incentivio.com/client/3d64e077-78df-4167-b2f0-65d401ba22aa/store

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

14 Campbell Ave SE • $$

Avg 4.7 (2137 reviews)

Popular Items

Banging Baja Shrimp Tacos -$12.50
Beer battered shrimp tossed with our Baja Bang Bang Sauce, stuffed with mixed greens, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese finished with sesame seeds and scallions
Guacamole -$6.95
A house blend of avocado, lime juice, cilantro & our signature spices, served with onions, jalapenos & tomato salsa
Blackened Mahi-Mahi Tacos -$11.75
Blackened Mahi-Mahi topped with our cilantro white sauce and stuffed with guacamole, cabbage, tomato, & mixed cheese
BBQ Mahi-Mahi Tacos -$12.25
Grilled Mango BBQ Mahi-Mahi with Mexi-slaw, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese, finished with our Cilantro White Sauce
Queso Dip -$4.95
Piping hot melted cheese blended with Chipotle Peppers, served with tortilla chips for dipping
Honey Soy Glazed Salmon Tacos -$12.75
Grilled salmon tossed with our Honey Soy Glaze, stuffed with mixed greens, guacamole, tomato & mixed cheese, finished with our Honey Wasabi Sauce.
Soy Ginger Shrimp Tacos -$12.50
Beer battered shrimp tossed in our Soy Ginger Glaze, stuffed with cabbage, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese, finished with sesame seeds & scallions
Tavarua Tuna Tacos -$12.75
Blackened lemon rubbed Ahi tuna in a kiwi-pineapple fajita sauce, stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese, topped with our Honey Wasabi Sauce
Plastic-Ware - Add To Cart To Receive
Help us save the environment. Please let us know if you need plastic utensils with your order?
Baja Shrimp and Crab Dip -$10.95
Creamy dip made with lump crab meat & seasoned shrimp, served piping hot with crispy pita points

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14 Campbell Ave SE

Roanoke VA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

