Cabo Joes-Gateway
El Paso's ORIGINAL Bikini bar, we were the first to bring the concept of a Bikini Sports Bar to El Paso. We offer cold beer, hot food and great customer service. Our friendly attitude and customer service sets apart from any other place. Our menu is devised of tacos, nachos, burgers, boils, tequila and beer!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
7942 Gateway Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7942 Gateway Blvd
El Paso TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's El Paso East
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.