Cabo Joes-Gateway

El Paso's ORIGINAL Bikini bar, we were the first to bring the concept of a Bikini Sports Bar to El Paso. We offer cold beer, hot food and great customer service. Our friendly attitude and customer service sets apart from any other place. Our menu is devised of tacos, nachos, burgers, boils, tequila and beer!



GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

7942 Gateway Blvd • $$