Cabo Fish Taco - Blacksburg

117 South Main Street

Popular Items

Honey Soy Glazed Salmon Tacos -$13.25
Grilled salmon tossed with our Honey Soy Glaze, stuffed with mixed greens, guacamole, tomato & mixed cheese, finished with our Honey Wasabi Sauce.
Plastic-Ware - Add To Cart To Receive
Lemon Grilled Shrimp Tacos -$12.50
Lemon-grilled shrimp, stuffed with guacamole, pickled onion, fresh greens, tomato & mixed cheese, finished with our Cilantro White Sauce
Soy Ginger Shrimp Tacos -$12.75
Beer battered shrimp tossed in our Soy Ginger Glaze, stuffed with cabbage, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese, finished with sesame seeds & scallions
Beer Battered White Fish Tacos -$10.50
Beer battered white fish topped with our cilantro white sauce and stuffed with guacamole, cabbage, tomato, & mixed cheese
Queso Dip -$4.95
Piping hot melted cheese blended with Chipotle Peppers, served with tortilla chips for dipping
A La Grilled Salmon Taco -
Tuesdays Only! $3 for a single signature Salmon taco! Served with avocado, cheese, tomato, cabbage, and cilantro white sauce. (No substitutions)
Blackened Mahi-Mahi Tacos -$12.50
Blackened Mahi-Mahi topped with our cilantro white sauce and stuffed with guacamole, cabbage, tomato, & mixed cheese
Crab Dip$10.95
Creamy dip made with lump crab meat & seasoned shrimp, served piping hot with crispy pita points
Banging Baja Shrimp Tacos -$12.50
Beer battered shrimp tossed with our Baja Bang Bang Sauce, stuffed with mixed greens, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese finished with sesame seeds and scallions

Location

117 South Main Street

Blacksburg VA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
