Grilled chicken in Cabot

Cabot restaurants
Cabot restaurants that serve grilled chicken

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Peppermill Cafe & Grill

2798 S 2nd St, Cabot

Avg 4.5 (347 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.79
More about Peppermill Cafe & Grill
VP's BBQ & Soulfood Catering Services - The Quarry Food Truck Lot

3225 East Carmichael Road, Cabot

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Leg Quaters$12.00
3 Lrg Whole Wings
VP's Combo(2 slices of Brisket, 2 Ribs or 1 Grilled Chicken Leg Qtr ,and Pull Pork Sandwich or Beef Polish)$21.99
More about VP's BBQ & Soulfood Catering Services - The Quarry Food Truck Lot
