Grilled chicken in Cabot
Cabot restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Peppermill Cafe & Grill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Peppermill Cafe & Grill
2798 S 2nd St, Cabot
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.79
More about VP's BBQ & Soulfood Catering Services - The Quarry Food Truck Lot
VP's BBQ & Soulfood Catering Services - The Quarry Food Truck Lot
3225 East Carmichael Road, Cabot
|Grilled Chicken Leg Quaters
|$12.00
3 Lrg Whole Wings
|VP's Combo(2 slices of Brisket, 2 Ribs or 1 Grilled Chicken Leg Qtr ,and Pull Pork Sandwich or Beef Polish)
|$21.99