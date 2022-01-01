Go
Toast

Cabrito Mexican Grill - Annapolis

Come in and enjoy!

1407 Forest Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tres Animale$11.99
Side Chips & Salsa$3.99
Combo 1$7.99
Birria Taco Quesa$2.99
See full menu

Location

1407 Forest Dr

Annapolis MD

Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eastport Kitchen

No reviews yet

A fun neighborhood gathering place for good food, drinks and friendly people! Serving breakfast and lunch daily. Dinner is served Thursday-Sat nights and features a menu that changes monthly, celebrating seasonal & local food and craft beer & wine. Come join us!

Vin 909 Winecafé

No reviews yet

Bringing local, food, drink and friends together

Annapolis Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Annapolis Smokehouse & Tavern...BBQ & so much more!

Main & Market

No reviews yet

At Main & Market, we specialize in comfort gourmet food. Our café is where you can enjoy time with friends or a break from the office in our casually elegant dining room.
We take pride in our reputation for excellent food, superb presentation, and unparalleled client satisfaction.
Main & Market is a favorite among Annapolis locals, boasting a reputation as the neighborhood café in Bay Ridge. The ambiance is casual and comfortable, and where one can feel right at home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston