Go
Cabrito Mexican Grill - Pasadena image
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cabrito Mexican Grill - Pasadena

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

8971 Fort Smallwood Rd

Pasadena, MD 21122

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

8971 Fort Smallwood Rd, Pasadena MD 21122

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tucker's Eat | Drink | Smile

No reviews yet

Simply Put... We are a local bar & restaurant located in Pasadena, MD which offers local patrons things done a little differently... We have created a place which you can go to for breakfast, lunch, dinner & happy hour. You can bring your kids Monday - Sunday till 6pm. We will pick you up and drop you off within 3 miles free of charge. We will reward you for carpooling with a hug. Overall... We will do all that we can to make you enjoy your experience and before you walk out you cannot wait to come back!

Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Daily Scoop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sam And Maggie's Dockside Grill

No reviews yet

Chesapeake Fare - Latin Caribbean Flair

Cabrito Mexican Grill - Pasadena

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston