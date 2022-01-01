Go
Cachapas y Mas

Venezuelan Street Food

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

107 Dyckman St • $

AREPA$4.50
Crispy cornmeal patty. Comes with choice of filling + fried cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, and green sauce.
PATACON$5.00
Crispy green plantain sandwich. Comes with choice of filling + fried cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, and green sauce.
CACHAPA$5.50
Sweet corn pancacke. Comes with choice of filling + lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, and green sauce. SELECCIONA PLAIN SI QUIERE LA CACHAPA SOLO CON EL RELLENO, SIN TOPPINGS
Tequeno$2.00
Cheese wrapped in flour dough.
Ground Beef Empanada$2.25
Corn Empanada with Ground Beef.
Cheese Empanada$2.25
Corn Empanada with Queso Blanco.
YOYO$5.00
Sweet plantain sandwich. Comes with choice of filling + fried cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, and green sauce.
Chicken Empanada$2.25
Corn Empanada with Shredded Chicken.
Tequeyoyo'$3.50
Ground Beef Pastelito$2.25
Fried flour dough stuffed with ground beef.
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

107 Dyckman St

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
