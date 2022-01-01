Go
CACi

1592 Riverside Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$13.00
Nonna sauce, mozzarella, tomato bruschetta, basil
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine heart, pine nuts, pickled bell peppers, parmesan frico (n)
Goat + Beet Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, roasted beets, whipped goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette
Salsiccia Pizza$14.00
Nonna sauce, mozzarella, bison sausage, mushroom, Calabrian chili oil
Arancini$12.00
Fried risotto balls filled with basil pesto, mozzarella and Calabrese with nonna sauce
Pepperoni Pizza$13.00
Nonna sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Gnocchi$16.00
pancetta, roasted garlic cream sauce, mushrooms with a balsamic reduction.
CACi Pizza$14.00
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, confit duck, spiced honey
Sicilian Polpette$12.00
Grilled meatballs, pine nuts, ricotta, nonna sauce (n)
*Pine nuts are in meatballs*
Spaghetti & Polpette$14.00
Spaghetti, nonna sauce, meatballs (n)
Location

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
