Go
Toast

Cacique Restaurant

Serving fine Spanish Cuisines, Latin-American entrees, and refreshing Cocktails.

26 N. Market st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. 8.99
Burritos$13.99
A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice and cheese and your choice of filling.
Chips & Salsa$2.99
Shrimp Enchiladas$16.99
Two soft corn tortillas wrapped around jumbo shrimp then topped with our homemade seafood sauce.
Tacos al Carbon$15.99
Two fresh corn tortillas, wrapped around your choice of beef, or chicken fajitas, topped with Monterey jack cheese, sour cream, onions and cilantro.
Taco Salad$12.99
Tender strips of chicken, or beef, served on a bed of crispy lettuce with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole, in a crispy
Tamal de Elote$7.99
Sweet corn cake served with sour cream.
Chicken* Enchilada$13.99
Two corn tortillas wrapped around shredded chicken and topped with our homemade green tomatillo sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.
Queso Dip$8.99
Cheese dip served with tortilla chips.
Chimichangas$14.99
A large flour tortilla wrapped around your choice of meat or seafood, then lightly fried to a golden crisp.
See full menu

Location

26 N. Market st

FREDERICK MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

J. Raymond's Steakhouse

No reviews yet

We bring the steakhouse to your house.

Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes

No reviews yet

Handcrafted Burgers & Shakes

TEMPO DI PASTA

No reviews yet

Gourmet Italian Food

JoJo’s Restaurant & Tap House

No reviews yet

Opened in August of 2012, JoJo’s Restaurant & Tap House quickly became a staple in Downtown Frederick. JoJo’s offers a unique new-american style dining experience with both a casual dining room and cozy tap house. Our menu features 26 rotating beers on tap, and a full bar with an excellent selection of wine, whiskey, and craft cocktails. A private dining area is also available for those looking to host special events such as rehearsal dinners and business luncheons. JoJo’s hosts a fantastic happy hour in the tap house 7 days a week, as well as live music on Saturday nights. Varying menu specials are presented daily, and with a little something for everyone, we invite you to stop by anytime!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston