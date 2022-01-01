Go
Cactus Restaurant

Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.

535 BELLEVUE SQUARE

Popular Items

Chicken Fajitas$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
Silverware
Traditional Guacamole$8.50
Crushed Hass avocados, cilantro, lime, onion and serrano chiles. Comes with our house made chips and fresh salsa casera.
Burrita Brisket Lenera$17.00
Applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.
No Silverware
Salsa (Only)$2.00
This is only for salsa. If you want guacamole or chips, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
Chips (Only)$2.00
This is only for chips. If you want guacamole or salsa, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
Tex Mex Queso$10.00
Green chile–cheese dip, housemade chorizo, red onion, cilantro, tortilla chips.
Green Enchilada$16.00
Blue corn tortillas, shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream.
See full menu

Location

BELLEVUE WA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

