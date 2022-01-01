Go
Toast

Cactus Club

artist-run music venue & community space adapting to the pandemic with virtual programming and carryout cocktails, mocktails, and growlers of coffee, kombucha, CBD kombucha, beer and much more <3 we appreciate your support!

2496 S Wentworth Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Idlewild 2019 Floral and Fauna Red Blend (750ml)$35.00
Dark cherry, fresh soil, dried herbs, violets, and graphite are highlights of the aromas.
See full menu

Location

2496 S Wentworth Ave

Milwaukee WI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Goodkind

No reviews yet

Offering seasonal food & drink options that change weekly! We are open Monday, Tuesday, Friday, & Saturday for dinner 5:00-10:00pm & Sunday Brunch 10:00 am-2:00 pm. Please follow us on social media for all updates and announcements- @goodkindbayview

Odd Duck Milwaukee

No reviews yet

Small plates, big ideas!

Avalon Theater

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Avalon Atmospheric Theater!

Sorella

No reviews yet

Old school meets new school, East Coast meets Midwest, with a Southern-style Italian restaurant landing right in the middle of it all.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston