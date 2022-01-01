Cactus Club
artist-run music venue & community space adapting to the pandemic with virtual programming and carryout cocktails, mocktails, and growlers of coffee, kombucha, CBD kombucha, beer and much more <3 we appreciate your support!
2496 S Wentworth Ave
2496 S Wentworth Ave
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
