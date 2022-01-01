Cactus Restaurant
Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.
4220 East Madison
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
