Cactus Restaurant

Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.

4220 East Madison

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salsa (Only)$2.00
This is only for salsa. If you want guacamole or chips, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
Chicken Fajitas$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
Cactus Margarita (Single Serving)$9.50
When life gives you limes, make a margarita. One of the great things to come out of the pandemic is that you can enjoy a Cactus Margarita at home! The classic. Pueblo Viejo Blanco Tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh-squeezed lime juice.
No Silverware
Smoked Chicken Chop Chop Salad$17.50
Romaine hearts, bacon, red pepper, radish, olives, panela
cheese, garbanzo beans, pico de gallo, pepitas, cotija cheese,
chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
Silverware
Traditional Guacamole$8.50
Crushed Hass avocados, cilantro, lime, onion and serrano chiles. Comes with our house made chips and fresh salsa casera.
Tex Mex Queso$10.00
Green chile–cheese dip, housemade chorizo, red onion, cilantro, tortilla chips.
Chips (Only)$2.00
This is only for chips. If you want guacamole or salsa, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
Green Enchilada$16.00
Blue corn tortillas, shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream.
Location

Seattle WA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

