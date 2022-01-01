Go
Cactus Restaurant

Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.

350 Terry Avenue North

Popular Items

Green Enchilada$16.00
Blue corn tortillas, shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream.
Tex Mex Queso$10.00
Green chile–cheese dip, housemade chorizo, red onion, cilantro, tortilla chips.
Burrita Brisket Lenera$17.00
Applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.
Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Bacon, poblano chile rajas, jack cheese, buttermilk crema, green onions, charred tomato salsa.
Chips (Only)$2.00
This is only for chips. If you want guacamole or salsa, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
Chicken Fajitas$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
Traditional Guacamole$8.50
Crushed Hass avocados, cilantro, lime, onion and serrano chiles. Comes with our house made chips and fresh salsa casera.
Salsa (Only)$2.00
This is only for salsa. If you want guacamole or chips, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
Location

Seattle WA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
