Go
Toast

Cactus Cantina

Come in and enjoy!

3055 North Point Pkwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side of Mexican Rice$2.75
Fajita Quesadilla
Veggetarian Enchiladas$10.69
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla$9.10
American Tacos 1$2.50
Lunch No 7$9.99
Guac and Cheese Duo$10.99
Side of French Fries$2.75
Burrito Supreme$9.99
9. Kids$6.99
See full menu

Location

3055 North Point Pkwy

Alpharetta GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jekyll Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vinny's on Windward

No reviews yet

Serving Alpharetta since 1996

Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Executive Chef and owner Nahm Thongyoung combines her love of art with a passion for cooking delivering freshly prepared Thai cuisine that embodies the essence of Thai culture; weaving richness, elegance, respect and balance into every hand-crafted dish.

Pho And Co

No reviews yet

Thank You For Your Order!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston