Go
Toast

Caddy Shack Express

For almost 10 years Caddyshack has been a staple in the Dundalk/Baltimore Community. We serve up some of the greatest classics our town has to offer and now we will deliver that same great taste to you as well! Our dine in restaurant provides not only good food, but a friendly staff that serves your meal just right. Visit our website to keep yourself informed of all the new menu items that will coincide with our favorites like our Caddyburgers and delicious crabcakes

7620 German Hill Rd,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crabby Preztel$10.99
10 Wings$11.49
Cheeseburger$9.99
20 oz. Soda$1.99
Funnell Fries$4.75
BBQ Ribs$17.99
2-Liter Soda$2.50
Philly Cheese Steak Sub$9.99
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.49
Delicious cheeseburger topped with fresh crispy bacon.
CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER$10.99
See full menu

Location

7620 German Hill Rd,

Dundalk MD

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Caddyshack Express

No reviews yet

For almost 10 years Caddyshack has been a staple in the Dundalk/Baltimore Community. We serve up some of the greatest classics our town has to offer and now we will deliver that same great taste to you as well! Our dine in restaurant provides not only good food, but a friendly staff that serves your meal just right. Visit our website to keep yourself informed of all the new menu items that will coincide with our favorites like Caddyburgers and delicious crabcakes and best selling Cream of Crab soup.

Joanna's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come check us out!! We can't wait to serve you!

Poplar Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

FUN, FOOD, SPORTS all in one place at one time. Enjoy our newly renovated bar and restaurant, pick up your food to go, or we can deliver to your door!

Howard's Mexican Taco House

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican food
Dine-in, togo & delivery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston