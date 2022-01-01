Go
Toast

Caddy's Treasure Island

The original Caddy’s location, Caddy’s Treasure Island is the most prominent destination for food, drinks, beachfront and stunning sunsets. From the moment your toes touch the sand, it’s clear this destination is the ‘must visit’ beach bar. If you’re a local or first-time vacation visitor Caddy’s Staff are on hand to ensure that everyone enjoys the magic of this unique location.
Daily Live Music, Complimentary Beach Chairs, Beachfront Yoga, Movie Nights and Unlimited Sunsets. These are just some of the few key features Caddy’s Treasure Island holds as their equation for the ultimate beach day.

SEAFOOD • SALADS

9000 W Gulf Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (7220 reviews)

Popular Items

METAL STRAW$1.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9000 W Gulf Blvd

Treasure Island FL

Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Category 36 Taphouse and Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rick's Reef - St. Pete

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shells Seafood

No reviews yet

Shells Seafood is a family owned establishment that has been serving fresh seafood to the Tampa Bay Area since 1985!

Frog Pond St Pete Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston